Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Open, Permissionless, User-Driven Security Services

Binance Labs is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.

GoPlus Security is working as the "security infrastructure" for Web3 by providing open, permissionless, user-driven security services. GoPlus Security covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.

With this funding, GoPlus Security will be able to build technology, create a security services marketplace, and attract top talent looking to build a more secure, user-friendly Web3.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation, and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.

GoPlus Security is a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to potentially build a safer Web3 environment.

GoPlus Security has developed a real-time, dynamic, and automated security detection platform that covers token, NFT, malicious address, approval security, contract security, and dApp security.

With more than 2 million data calls everyday, GoPlus Security is currently a significant security data provider on 13 chains. GoPlus Security is also preparing for a security service marketplace to launch at the end of 2022.

Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs, commented: "Security is foundational to the ever-growing Web3 ecosystem and community. By supporting consumer-facing solutions like GoPlus Security, we hope to see how security services to end users can potentially evolve and prosper."

With this funding, GoPlus Security will be able to develop security data further, build a security service marketplace, and attract top talents who can contribute to the team to build a truly decentralized security platform.

Nicola Wang, Investment Director at Binance Labs, said: "It is so essential to have a better security infrastructure in Web3 development, while at the same time so exciting to see a professional team like GoPlus Security, who has been building, with substantial progress, the vision for the long term."

"GoPlus Security team has three main objectives to proceed with the next stage of development, further expansion of the coverage of GoPlus Security API, building the security service platform and security service marketplace, and building a decentralized security infrastructure," said Eskil, Co-Founder of GoPlus Security. Eskil added, "The team is at the stage to onboard 20 different types of security services and solutions, and to decentralize the security service even more by using the modular blockchain or ZKP technology. We are happy to be with Binance Labs in this journey."

About Binance Labs

As the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, Binance Labs is on the continued lookout for the next big Web3 innovation. Since 2018, Binance Labs has invested in more than 200 projects from 25 countries. It has also incubated more than 50 projects that are native to Web3 through the Binance Labs Incubation Program, including Polygon, Perpetual Protocol, and Dune Analytics. As of August 2022, Binance Labs is the largest crypto VC in the industry with Assets Under Management (AuM) of $7.5 billion and a Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC) of 21.0x.

