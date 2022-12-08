Egnyte Appoints Ben Saville to Its Sales Leadership Team as New Head of EMEA

Saville joins the sales leadership team focused on expanding Egnyte's customer base and brand in the UK.

READING, England (PRWEB) December 08, 2022

Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced the appointment of Ben Saville to its sales leadership team as Head of EMEA. In this role, Saville will lead an organization focused on expanding Egnyte's customer base and brand in the UK.

"Ben is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in delivering sales growth and has implemented go-to-market strategies across EMEA," said Chief Revenue Officer, Stan Hansen. "His appointment is a strategic step in significantly ramping up Egnyte's presence in the region and bringing cohesive solutions to ensure customer success."

Saville has more than 20 years of experience delivering sales growth and has implemented go-to-market strategies across EMEA. Most recently, he was the vice president for EMEA's Public Sector at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, Saville has held a variety of roles with Microsoft, Dimension Data, Kelway UK, and Teksys. He has led sales teams across the EMEA covering the public sector, healthcare, utilities, and transportation sectors and has built high performing teams covering multiple geographical regions, significantly increasing revenue and customer satisfaction.

Saville is a graduate in mathematics and sports science from the University of Hull and is based in Canterbury, UK.

ABOUT EGNYTE

Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.

