Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,543 in the last 365 days.

1877-2022: HAPPY 145TH BIRTHDAY BARILLA A STORY OF TASTE, KNOW-HOW AND SUSTAINABILITY

PARMA, Italy, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred and forty-five years of history for Barilla, the Italian food Company. A journey around a vision, the one of Pietro Barilla sr, who in 1877 opened a bread and pasta shop in Parma with the dream of feeding people what he would feed his children. Around that principle a model of business has grown and today unites 8,500 people and a supply chain that shares values and passion for quality.

On the occasion of its 145th anniversary, a special stamp inspired by a 1947 communication campaign was issued, interpreting the company's history, its relationship with art, and its ability to respond innovatively to the needs of each age and time.

Barilla's journey, almost a century and a half long, has accompanied Italian social and economic changes: it has traversed wars, economic booms and recessions, glocalization and pandemic, amid technological innovations (from the invention of the pasta packaging, to the one printed in 3D or with legume flour), cultural and costume phenomena with communication campaigns that have set the standard, and icons of Italian-ness such as Academy Award winners Federico Fellini, Giuseppe Tornatore, Gabriele Salvatores. Barilla's vision has grown with its horizons, from the conquest of international markets (there are 100 countries where its brands are present) to the major global issues of sustainable development and nutrition.

Today, the Group's purpose – "The joy of food for a better life" - brings people closer to the joy of good food and makes quality the choice for a better life, from each individual to the planet. It's a commitment from field to fork, to bring to the world tasty, joyful and wholesome products, made with selected raw materials from responsible supply chains.

The journey of a Made in Italy goes on with the reopening, in Parma, of Bottega Barilla. A historic place where founder Pietro Barilla Sr used to welcome his first customers is now an experiential space to discover, among relics of the past and historical images, the new Barilla Al Bronzo Pasta, with a dedicated multi-sensory and immersive path. Al Bronzo can be observed in many shapes, smelled to capture its aroma, touched to appreciate its roughness (thanks to the traditional method of bronze drawing), and tasted in the ancient laboratory with preparations by Barilla chefs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963859/Barilla.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1877-2022-happy-145th-birthday-barilla-a-story-of-taste-know-how-and-sustainability-301697524.html

SOURCE Barilla

You just read:

1877-2022: HAPPY 145TH BIRTHDAY BARILLA A STORY OF TASTE, KNOW-HOW AND SUSTAINABILITY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.