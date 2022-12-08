SensArs Neuroprosthetics Named In Business Worldwide Magazines' Top '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022'

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromodulation organization SensArs Neuroprosthetics has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its annual top '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch' awards.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation, and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

SensArs Neuroprosthetics delivers unique solutions aimed at treating chronic neuropathic pain and improving the quality of life of sufferers.

Chronic neuropathic pain is resistant to many forms of medication, leaving patients with significantly reduced quality of life. Neuromodulation, a technology which acts directly upon the nerves by delivering electrical or pharmaceutical agents directly to a targeted area, is a revolutionary solution with a wide therapeutic scope. Lausanne based SensArs has patented new neuromodulation technology – the SENSY implantable electrode – which brings fresh hope to chronic pain sufferers.

SENSY is an FDA breakthrough designated device that restores the natural sensory feedback with the brain, thus treating the pain. This is done through an array of micron-size wires (half the thickness of hair) that are inserted vertically across the nerve and target. This allows for each of the intraneural electrodes to be stimulated independently and selectively, providing multiple advantages.

The team of SensArs is constituted by experts in different disciplines: neuromodulation, regulation, clinical, development and manufacturing. They are Guy Siman, COO, Dan Merrill, CSO, Magdalena Czarnievicz, QA/RA manager and Francesco Petrini, founder and CEO.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Francesco Petrini explained how the device has the potential to improve millions of lives, "We believe that within the EU and US there are currently more than 20 million patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain as a result of amputation, diabetes, cancer-related complications, drug intoxication, nerve entrapment, etc. This represents a huge opportunity for SENSY and the potential to extend its reach to further neuromodulation applications as diabetes, sleep apnea and obesity."

For further information on the concept, technology, and work of this groundbreaking neuromodulation company as well as in depth updates on trials and projects, please visit the SensArs Neuroprosthetics website at https://www.sensars.com/

To see the full top 20 list and find out more about the full range of Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2022/

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine