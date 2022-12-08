Xsolla Announces Executive Promotions to Support Further Growth

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today the promotion for key executives who will continue to help Xsolla reach new heights, effective immediately. These new roles will allow those promoted further to focus their attention on their area of expertise while continuing to add more insight and development to both current and future projects for Xsolla. With the addition of a new set of products and solutions to Xsolla's portfolio and ongoing updates to its existing tools and services, Xsolla has experienced tremendous growth over the past year. Achieving this growth was only possible with their employees, who are essential to the core of Xsolla.

Xsolla's mission is to empower its employees to reach their full potential by providing them with the necessary tools to move to the next stage of their careers. Employees at Xsolla have plenty of growth opportunities, with promotions, continued education, and other incentives acknowledging their hard work. To build on future growth even more, Xsolla now supports global movement and employment thanks to a network of offices around the globe. To accommodate this Xsolla supports visas of all kinds, including US H1B, L1, O1, and F visas and German working visas. Xsolla also devotes a portion of its budget to global learning initiatives and continuing education. As a result, employees can learn more about their craft from industry experts and prestigious institutions, further expanding their knowledge. All employees below have recently been promoted to new roles at Xsolla as they continue to prosper.

"As an employee of Xsolla for the past 13 years, I've grown personally and professionally. Xsolla has provided me with various opportunities that have allowed me to advance my career," said Olga Kovinova, Vice President of Global Partner Success (former Head of Account Management). "Taking this next step will allow me to supervise multiple departments of the business and continue to contribute to the global success of Xsolla at the next level."

"Having the opportunity to reach my full potential here at Xsolla is truly rewarding, thanks to the support of my peers and the entire company," said Valentina Sevodina, Chief Operating Officer (former VP of Operations). "I am honored to help lead a company that I have enjoyed watching grow before my eyes. With excitement for what lies ahead, the team will continue to set the tone for the coming year."

"I've had the privilege of working for Xsolla for nine years, observing the company grow as a whole and contributing to its success along the way, which is extremely rewarding," said Aleksandr Sayfuranov, Chief Technology Officer (former VP of Engineering). "As Xsolla's momentum and progress continued, we have grown and developed our Industrial Research & Development Team, technical team, and IT department across the globe every year. Looking ahead, I am eager to see what lies locally and globally."

"The gaming industry itself is constantly changing, and to stay competitive, we need to adapt to those changes," said Sam Gaglani, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development (former VP of Global Business Development). "Xsolla has provided other employees and me with the ability to consistently produce results in different ways, each time creating a customized experience."

"It is truly remarkable to be a part of a team that has accomplished so much in the past year," said Leon Perry, Chief Financial Officer. "As the new year approaches, I am confident that Xsolla will continue to bring more revenue-driven leads that showcase what this company represents in the industry."

"Through the educational tools and support provided by the team, Xsolla has enabled me to succeed in my career goals. I believe a company's success begins within, and we have a responsibility to make our employees feel valued and appreciated," said Sophia Lisaius, VP of People & Culture (former Director of Human Resources & Employee Experience). "We would not be where we are today without our employees' determination, drive, and willingness to go above and beyond."

"It is gratifying and humbling to be a part of a team that always delivers in various ways," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer (former VP of Global Marketing). "We want to build on the foundation we've created this past year to achieve even greater success and results that will elevate our brand to the next level - around the world."

Xsolla's efforts to continuously boost company morale, provide an environment of encouragement and collaboration, and celebrate employees' successes will further translate into effectiveness as they help game developers and publishers take their games global and across various platforms.

"It is important for Xsolla to recognize the employees that shape our company," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "These promotions acknowledge the hard work and dedication of those who have contributed to our success, and will continue to champion the innovative and collaborative thinking that makes Xsolla such a great company."

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in in-game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities worldwide. Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

