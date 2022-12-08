Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the cardiac assist devices and equipment market grew from $1.85 billion in 2021 to $2.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cardiac assist devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $3.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%. A rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases increases the demand for cardiac assist devices and equipment in developed and developing economies.

Key Trends In The Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Market

Device miniaturization is becoming popular in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market. The concept of minimizing the size of the cardiac assist devices enhances device implantation, provides potentially shorter hospital stay through the use of less invasive surgery such as 'Thoracotomy'. Cardiac assist device miniaturization acts as a replacement to heart transplantation as destination therapy, due to lack of heart donors.

Overview Of The Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Market

The cardiac assist devices and equipment market consist of sales of cardiac assist devices and equipment and related services. Cardiac assist devices and equipment are electromechanical devices for assisting cardiac circulation, which are used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart.

Cardiac Assist Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps, Total Artificial Heart

• By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services

• By Modality: Transcutaneous, Implantable

• By Geography: The global cardiac assist devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbot Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Abiomed Inc., Bivacor Pvt Ltd., Calon Cardio - Technology Ltd., Cardiobridge GmbH, Balton Sp. Z O.O, Cardiac Assist Inc., Braile Biomedica Ltd., and circulate Inc.

