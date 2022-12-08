Global Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the arthroscopy devices and equipment market grew from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $4.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The arthroscopy devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $5.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. A rise in product recalls is one of the restraints for the arthroscopy treatment devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Market

The arthroscopy device and equipment industry is witnessing a rise in mergers and acquisition activity. Major companies in the arthroscopy device market strategically acquired start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services.

Overview Of The Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Market

The arthroscopy devices and equipment market consist of sales of arthroscopy devices and equipment and related services. Arthroscopy devices are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports-related injuries conducted on hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow.

Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants

• By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers

• By Geography: The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConMed Corporation, Stryker, Medtronic, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, ArthroCare, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, and DePuy Synthes Companies.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of arthroscopy devices and equipment global market. The market report analyzes arthroscopy devices and equipment global market size, arthroscopy devices and equipment global market growth drivers, arthroscopy devices and equipment global market share, arthroscopy devices and equipment global market segmentation, arthroscopy devices and equipment market major players, arthroscopy devices and equipment market growth across geographies, arthroscopy devices and equipment market trends and arthroscopy devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The arthroscopy devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

