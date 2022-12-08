Global Caprolactam Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Caprolactam Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Caprolactam Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the caprolactam market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $283.02 billion by 2026, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the caprolactam market is due to growing population, exploration of shale oil, investment in the manufacturing industry and low fuel prices.

The caprolactam market consists of sales of caprolactam by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for nylon 6 production. Caprolactam is a mildly unpleasant-smelling, clear to milky white organic compound. Caprolactam is a crystalline cyclic amide derivative of caproic acid with a melting point of 70 °C that possesses various properties such as tensile strength, superior elasticity, chemical and oil resistance, and low moisture absorbency.

Global Caprolactam Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the caprolactam market. Major companies operating in the caprolactam sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Fibrant, a Netherlands-based chemical products and services company, marketed its caprolactam under the tradename EcoLactam, a new generation caprolactam with a reduced carbon footprint. The company will reduce its carbon footprint by over 50 percent by applying proprietary Hydranone technology.

Global Caprolactam Market Segmentation

The global caprolactam market is segmented:

By Raw Material: Phenol, Cyclohexane, Hydroxylamine Sulfate, Other Raw Materials

By Application: Nylon 6 Filaments, Textile Yarn, Nylon 6 Fibers, Engineering Plastics, Printer Inks, Other Applications

By End-User: Textile Industry, Automobile Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global caprolactam market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Caprolactam Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides caprolactam market forecast, caprolactam global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global caprolactam market, caprolactam global market share, caprolactam global market trends, caprolactam global market segments and geographies, caprolactam global market players, caprolactam global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The caprolactam global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Caprolactam Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AdvanSix Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., The Aquafil Group, Toray Industries Inc., Capro Corp., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Guangdong Highsun Grou, Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd., KuibyshevAzot PJSC, Lanxess AG

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

