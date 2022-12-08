Wall Décor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 7% Through 2026

Wall Décor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Wall Décor Global Market Report 2022

According to ‘Wall Décor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wall décor market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 52.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The wall décor market is expected to grow to $ 62.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The increasing inclination toward creating an aesthetic look in households and offices is expected to propel the growth of the wall decor market going forward.

The wall décor market consists of sales of wall décor and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to create the aesthetic look of households and office walls to give an artful appearance. Wall decors are decorative items such as paintings, wall art, clocks, decals, and others that are used in home décor to create an ambiance that enhances the touch and feel of the room, making the place more connected and increasing the value of the property.

Global Wall Décor Market Trends

New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the wall decor market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2020, Spacekit, a US-based home décor company, launched a customizable, modular wall décor system for homes and offices. These are made up of designed strips and variously textured art panels that can be hung in a variety of ways. Spacekit’s snap-and-go design and self-contained framing system allow easy reconfiguration and even removal when changing up a room, or moving to a new home. The panels are made from a 100% tree-free, wood alternative, making them a stylish and sustainable design choice.

Global Wall Décor Market Segments

The global wall décor market is segmented:

By Product Type: Shelves, Wall Stickers, Hangings, Frame Works, Mirror, Metal Works, Wall Art And Painting, Other Products

By Base Material: Wood, Fabric And Textile, Plastic, Glass, Metal

By Distribution: Wholesalers And Distributors, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distributions

By Application: Household, Office And Business, Medical And Dental Facilities, Hotels And Spas, Restaurants, Cafés And Bars, Other Applications

By Geography: The global wall décor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, The Home Depot, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, J.C. Penney, Paragon, PTM IMAGES, Artissimo Designs LLC, Green Front Furniture, STUDIO MCGEE, Northern Oaks Décor Co, Crate and Barrel

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

