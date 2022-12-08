Lubricant Additive Market Size to Boost US $22.3billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase demand for lower viscosity index improvers lubricants as they are used in all vehicles and efficiently reduce engine friction Lubricant Additive Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lubricant Additive Market size is estimated to reach US$22.3billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022 – 2027. Lubricant additives are the chemical compounds that when are dissolved or suspended as solids in oils, enhance oil’s functioning by forming an oil film that converts solid friction into liquid friction which prevents heating and abrasion of metal parts. Different types of additives have different functions like anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors enhance existing base oil properties, viscosity index improvers suppress undesirable base oil properties, dispersants additives impart new properties to base oil like neutralizing acid formed in the oil.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Lubricant Additive Market highlights the following areas -

1. Bio-lubricants are becoming a suitable replacement for petroleum-based lubricants as they provide better lubricity, high flashpoint, high viscosity index. And as bio-based lubricants are derived from bio-based raw material, so they are environmentally friendly.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominates the Lubricant Additive Market, industrial and automotive sector in countries like China, India, Japan is rapidly advancing. The region has become a global manufacturing and commercial hub where several major companies are planning to invest to expand their global image

3. The development of new and efficient lubricating technology like Matched Molecular Chemistry, which is more efficient, requires less maintenance and water cooling for industrial application has created significant growth opportunities for the lubricant additive industry

Segmental Analysis:

1. Engine oil held the largest share in the Lubricant Additive Market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. As it helps to preserve engine performance, reduce wear and tear of machinery, provide prolonged life to it with consistent use, therefore it is used for all different kinds of machinery and engines.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the lubricant additives market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. It is due to factors such as rising economies and an increase in investments in various industrial sectors. As per the Indian Brand and Equity Foundation, the automobile sector in India attracted FDI worth US$30.51 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.

3. The automotive segment held the largest share in the Lubricant Additive Market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. Lubricant additives are used in an automobile to clean, cool, prevent metal parts from corrosion and rust. Lubricants like engine oil are used to enhance fuel efficiency and performance of the engine in automobiles and gear oil is used in automobile gearbox to protect gear parts from high mechanical pressure.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lubricant Additive Industry are -



1. Afton Chemical Corporation

2. Azko Nobel

3. Shell International B.V

4. China National Petroleum Corporation

5. Chevron Corporation



