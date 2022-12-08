Strategies For Global Security Services For BFSI Sector Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Security Services For BFSI Sector Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Security Services For BFSI Sector Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Security Services For BFSI Sector Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the security services for BFSI sector market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 55.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The security service for BFSI sector market is expected to reach $ 91.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The rise in cyber data breaches is expected to propel the growth of security services for the BFSI sector industry going forward.

The security services for the BFSI sector consists of sales of security services for BFSI by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to secure access to company networks and applications against theft and cyberattacks. The purpose of security services in BFSI is to protect systems such as hardware, software, and data from theft and damage.

Global Security Services For BFSI Sector Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the security services for the BFSI sector market. Major companies operating in the security services for the BFSI sector are focusing on developing technologically advanced security services and solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, In July 2021, Tata Communication, an Indian telecommunications company, launched IZOTM Financial Cloud, a customized community cloud platform designed to adhere to the strict data privacy, protection compliance, and security standards established by Indian regulators for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry. This platform helps create an open financial environment that gives BFSI and FinTechs the groundwork to support cutting-edge digital services. Fulfilling the nation's data residency laws also enables foreign banks to increase their presence in India.

Global Security Services For BFSI Sector Market Segmentation

The global security services for BFSI sector market is segmented:

By Type: Physical Security, Cyber Security

By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services, System Integration, Support And Maintenance, Consulting

By Information Security: System, Service

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End Users: Banks, Insurance Companies, Other End Users

By Geography: The global security services for BFSI sector market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Security Services For BFSI Sector Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Booz Allen Hamilton, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Honeywell International, Sophos Group, Dell Inc, McAfee Security

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

