Global Helmet Market Share Worth US$ 17.4 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

The rising sales of motorcycles, along with increasing travel, and commuting is likely to boost the growth of Global Helmet Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Helmet Market size is estimated to reach US$17.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.6% from 2022 to 2027. The helmet is a protective and safety head gear that is used among various end-users. There are various helmets such as safety, premium, motorcycle, industrial, and others. The helmet shell is made of various materials polyethylene terephthalate, acrylonitirile butadiene styrene material that uses injection molding, fiber glass, carbon fiber, and others. Moreover, the global helmet market is driven by the rising demand for helmets in construction sites to get protection from accidents and personal safety. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Helmet Market highlights the following areas -

1. The global helmet market is growing due to increasing awareness for safety and protections in various industries such as construction, sports, mining, power generation, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region and will dominate the global helmet market due to rise in construction projects and high motorcycle demand, thereby boosting the demand for safety helmets in the coming years.

3. The growth of full-face helmet type is high in the global helmet industry owing to its face coverage feature, stable ventilation, lightweight, increased visibility designs, and others in the coming years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By type, the full face segment held the largest global helmet market share of over 22% in 2021. The demand for full face helmet is growing as it offers maximum safety and protection from road accidents in motorbikes. The motorcyclist prefers the full-face helmets due to its high coverage and versatility for different riders. The increasing application of full face helmet type for sports and bike commuters is rising, which is also boosting the growth prospects for the global helmet industry.

2. By geographical analysis, the Asia pacific held the largest share of more than 40% in the global helmet market in the year 2021. The growth of helmet industry in this region is influenced by growing awareness for safety and protection for motorcycles rides and for work site safety.

3. By material type, the carbon fiber segment held the largest share in the global helmet market of more than 26% in 2021. The demand of carbon fiber material in the helmet industry is high due to its high usage in making premium bike helmets. This is due to its high tensile strength and durability compared to acrylonitirile butadiene styrene, fiber glass, and others, thereby boosting its applications in the commuter biking and sports end-users.

4. By application, the construction segment held the largest global helmet market share with 23% in 2021 and will dominate the global helmet industry in the coming years. The demand of helmet for construction applications is growing due to safety from various construction risks such as fall from buildings, heavy object collision, and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Helmet Industry are -

1. Bell Sports Inc.

2. Shoei Co., Ltd.

3. Arai Helmet Limited

4. Nolan Helmets SpA

5. Shark



