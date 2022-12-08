Laser Hair Removal Market Size Worth USD 1578 Mn By 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the global laser hair removal market is expected to grow USD 1,578.74 million by 2027 from USD 569.05 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.64% from 2022 to 2027.
Laser hair removal is a procedure to remove unwanted hair at any place on the body in a safe manner. It is a non-invasion method. In this process, the laser emits light absorbed by the pigment in the hair, and this light energy is converted into heat and damages the hair follicles, which inhibits hair growth.
Increasing awareness around laser treatments, increasing availability of laser hair removal clinics and increasing FDA approval for laser-related products propel market growth.
Both women and men use laser hair removal treatments for healthy hair-free skin. Due to increasing social media and TV advertising, most people think of having laser treatment to feel more confident and attractive. As a result, several key players are focused on launching laser hair removal clinics in every area. Additionally, increasing government investment in manufacturing products and increasing FDA approval for these products to use at home or in clinics drives the market forward. The decreasing cost and less time is taken for the session also demand market growth.
Manufacturing different types of laser type by the researcher and the key players support the laser type segment.
The laser-type segment is divided into the diode, Nd: YAG, and alexandrite. Nd: The YAG segment has the highest market share due to the presence of longer-pulse 1064-nm in the Nd: YAG laser system, which is more effective in safely removing hair than other lights.
An increasing number of people preferring laser hair removal treatment raises the demand of the end-user segment.
The end-user type segment is divided into beauty clinics, dermatology clinics, and home use. The beauty clinic segment has the highest market share due to the increasing use of advanced infrastructures in beauty clinics to attract people and the approval certificate from the government for performing laser-related treatments.
Regional outlook of the laser hair removal market:
North America has the highest market share due to increasing people's focus on body appearance and healthcare advancements. The North American laser hair removal market was valued at USD 193.70 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to USD 522.88 million with a CAGR of 21.9%. US and Canada hold the maximum share of the market. In 2019, nearly 457 thousand laser hair removal procedures were performed in the United States. In the United States, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery has implemented specific rules for taking laser hair removal treatments. The government and professionals must license the clinic to do laser treatment to reduce the side effects of laser treatment.
The laser hair removal market in Europe is in the second position in the market's growth, valued at USD 171.21 million and expected to reach 457.05 by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 21.7%. Factors such as increasing home-based laser hair removal products and increasing government approvals demand the market forward in this region.
The Asia Pacific laser hair removal market was valued at 129.48 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 24.86% and is expected to reach USD 392.95 million by 2027. China holds the maximum share due to manufacturing advanced laser hair removal products and machines for patient safety.
Middle East Africa has a low share and was valued at USD 30.35 million in 2022 and will rise to the value of USD 77.67 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 20.6%.
Analysis of key players in the laser hair removal market:
Most key players are partnered to manufacture advanced laser hair removal devices with fewer side effects. For example, in 2020, Lira Style launched a new device named Cervello, which is used for hair removal treatment for all skin types and is a fast procedure with less pain.
Some key players in the laser hair removal market are Medical Spa & Yoga, Almas Laser, Solta Medica, Candela Corporation, Cutera, Cynosure, Hairline International Hair & Skin Clinic, Lira Style, Lumenis, Lynton Laser, Pure Luxe Medical, SEV Laser.
