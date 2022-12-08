Global Dialysis Devices and Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Dialysis Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the dialysis devices and equipment market grew from $4.37 billion in 2021 to $4.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The dialysis devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $5.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increasing prevalence of kidney failure is driving the market for dialysis devices and equipment.

Key Trends In The Dialysis Devices and Equipment Market

The latest trend in the dialysis devices and equipment market is the use of technology to develop innovative products that can enhance functionality. To enhance the quality of the devices, new methods are being developed to speed up the process of filtering the blood and improve the overall filtration process. As a result of improved technology products like Revaclear High-Flux Dialyzer by Baxter, which enhances the filtration process of the blood by improving the speed at which the blood is filtered are being developed. Revaclear dialyzers are devices that can help detect renal failure by hemodialysis. With the improvement in technology, innovations in the devices are expected to continue.

Overview Of The Dialysis Devices and Equipment Market

The dialysis devices and equipment market consist of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment-related services. Dialysis devices and equipment are used in the dialysis process to filter the patient’s blood, to remove waste products such as urea, creatinine, and excess water, such impurities usually occur when the kidneys fail or are damaged. Companies in this industry primarily engage in the production of dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines but can also produce other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters, and tubing kits.

Dialysis Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Hemodialysis Devices, Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings

• By Application: Serum And Blood Treatment, Virus Purification, Drug Binding Studies, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, Baxter International, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, DaVita Inc, B. Braun Avitum AG, NxStage Medical, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Medivators Inc, and Nipro Corporation.

Dialysis Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of dialysis devices and equipment industry. The market report analyzes dialysis devices and equipment global market size, dialysis devices and equipment global market growth drivers, dialysis devices and equipment global market share, dialysis devices and equipment global market segmentation, dialysis devices and equipment global market major players, dialysis devices and equipment global market growth across geographies, and dialysis devices and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

