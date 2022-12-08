Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market grew from $2.78 billion in 2021 to $3.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The rise in the geriatric population is driving the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Market

3M’s consumer health care division issued orders to recall ankle braces and supports as the product contained undeclared natural latex rubber which may lead to allergic reactions in a few users. FDA ranked the recall as Class 2, which are labeled as products causing a temporary health issue or pose a risk of minimal adversity. Thus, any product recall may hamper the market’s growth as it would create negative feedback regarding the product and people would hesitate to use the products.

Overview Of The Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Market

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market consist of sales of orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment and related services. Orthopedic braces and support systems are primarily used in injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, post-operative care, and osteoarthritic care. These are also used to protect, support, and strengthen the joints and muscles and are used by athletes to prevent themselves from injuries.

Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lower extremity braces, Upper extremity braces, Back and hip braces, Other braces

• By End User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Product: Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports, Hinged Braces and Supports, Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

• By Geography: The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as DJO Global, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Breg, Inc, Ossur Hf, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, THUASNE Group, 3M Company, and Lohmann & Rauscher.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment industry. The market report gives orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market analysis, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market size, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market growth drivers, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market segments, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment global market major players, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

