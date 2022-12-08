Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market worth US$541.3 million by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market is forecast to reach US$541.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Methyl Isobutyl carbinol is a liquid that is transparent, colorless, mildly water-soluble, and miscible in most organic solvents. Methyl isobutyl carbinol is branched hexyl alcohol, an organic chemical compound that is used as plasticizers, hydraulic fluids, frothers, corrosion inhibitors in various applications. The growth of the methyl isobutyl carbinol market is expected to be fueled by an increase in the use of lube oil additives. In the near future, demand for frothers in copper and molybdenum sulfide ores is expected to be a major driver of the methyl isobutyl carbinol industry.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the methyl isobutyl carbinol market, owing to the rapid increase in consumption of methyl isobutyl carbinol in the region. The rising automotive, construction and mining industry in the region is increasing the consumption of methyl isobutyl carbinol.

2. Due to rising demand in the power sector and the increased output of electric vehicles, refined copper consumption could rise. Since methyl isobutyl carbinol is used as a floatation frother in the copper ore refining process, it could drive the methyl isobutyl carbinol market.

3. Increased demand for steel due to the expansion of the building and real estate industries will result in increased demand for molybdenum, which will ultimately drive the market for methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC), which is used in the manufacture of molybdenum.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The plasticizers segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the methyl isobutyl carbinol market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. In the processing of methyl amyl sebacate and methyl amyl phthalate, which are used as plasticizers, methyl isobutyl carbinol is mainly used as a raw material.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the methyl isobutyl carbinol market in 2020 up to 37%. China and India are the major producers of a variety of mining materials, including gold, coal, copper, and steel. A rise in infrastructure development and automotive production in Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of the mining industry.

3. The mining segment held a significant share in the methyl isobutyl carbinol market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. For the extraction of ores such as copper, molybdenum sulfide, and coal, methyl isobutyl carbinol is the preferred frother. In the mining industry, froth flotation is used to distinguish useful hydrophobic minerals from hydrophilic waste gangue.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Industry are -

1. Shell Chemicals

2. BASF

3. Dow Chemical

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. Mitsubishi Chemical



