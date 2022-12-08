Global Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market grew from $3.74 billion in 2021 to $4.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $4.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders.

Key Trends In The Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market

Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing.

Overview Of The Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Market

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in patients.

Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By product type: SPECT systems, PET systems, Planar Scintigraphy,

• By application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications (Orthopedics, Urology, Thyroid-related Disorders, and Gastroenterology)

• By end user: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Other End Users (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies and CROs)

• By Geography: The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd., Digirad Corporation, CMR Naviscan Corporation, DDD Diagnostics, and Philips Healthcare.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

