Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market grew from $4.47 billion in 2021 to $5.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $6.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The rising prevalence of valvular heart disease has driven the need for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures, thus driving the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Market

Companies in this market are increasingly preferring polymer valves over traditional mechanical and bio-prosthetic valves/tissue valves. Polymer heart valves are prosthetic heart valves made of polymeric materials and have better functioning than tissue and mechanical heart valves. Mechanical heart valves come with a lifelong requirement of using blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clotting whereas bioprosthetic heart valves come with a short life span that needs several replacements and have a risk of valve degradation. Polymeric heart valves on the other hand support better blood flow and reduce the risk of blood clotting and therefore do not have the disadvantages of tissue and mechanical valves. Therefore, various companies are focusing on the development of polymeric heart valve technologies.

Overview Of The Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Market

The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market consist of sales of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. These devices are implanted in the heart of patients who have valvular heart disease. The prosthetic heart valve helps in the reduction of discomfort due to a diseased valve in the heart and reduces the risk of mortality.

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Transcatheter Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, Mechanical Heart Valve

• By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• By Product Type: Repair Products, Mitral Valve Repair Devices, Tricuspid Valve Repair Devices

• By Technology: Biological Valve, Decellularized Valve

• By Geography: The global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova, Abbott, Jenavalve technology, Lepu medical, Cryolife, Neovasc Inc, and St. Jude medical.

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment global market.

