Insights Into The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

As per The Business Research Company's "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market size grew from $7.76 billion in 2021 to $8.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The magnetic resource imaging systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $9.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. Changes in lifestyle, technological advancement, and the increase in the number of chronic diseases are increasing the demand for diagnostics, driving the growth of MRI systems market.

Key Trends In The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market

Companies in the magnetic resonance imaging devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in advanced MRI imaging technologies to enhance their diagnosis and to reduce orders for rescans. The advanced MRI systems such as Multi contract MRI scanners, silent MRI Scanning technologies, and others allow radiologists to modify patient's image contrast after scanning, which is not possible with conventional imaging systems. .

Overview Of The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Market

The magnetic resource imaging devices and equipment market consist of sales of magnetic resource imaging systems devices and equipment and related services. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are imaging machines used to form pictures of inflammation or infection in an organ, degenerative diseases, strokes, musculoskeletal disorders, tumors, and other irregularities that exist in tissue or organs in a body. MRI systems use a fixed or static magnetic field and radio frequency signals to visualize anatomy, tissue characteristics, vascular flow, the chemical composition of tissues, and perfusion and diffusion of tissues.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Close MRI, Open MRI

• By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Imaging centers, Ambulatory surgical centers

• By Geography: The global MRI systems devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems, Esaote S.p.A Bruker Corporation, Fonar Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and Time Medical Co.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market. The market report gives magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market analysis, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market size, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market growth drivers, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market segmentation, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market major players, magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The magnetic resonance imaging systems devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

