Global Baby Safety & Convenience Products demand to grow at 7.13% during 2021-2026: Bonafide Research

The report includes the safety products like Baby Car Seat, Baby Strollers & Prams, Baby Cribs & Cots, Baby Carrier, Baby Safety Gate & Bedrails, and Baby Monitor. Launch of technology driven products and government regulations are expanding horizons for the market.

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research report " Global Baby Safety & Convenience Market Outlook, 2026 ", published by Bonafide Research, the market was valued at USD 11.386 Billion in 2020 which is to grow robustly at 7.13% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Baby’s safety & comfort is the top most priority for any parent without giving a thought to spend a fortune. The increasing number of mishaps whether indoors or outdoors has been rescued by the baby safety & convenience products. This has led to their soaring demands by not only preventing severe injuries but also saving lives of many babies. Further, the rise in number of nuclear families around the world has made the task of overlooking a baby more burdensome than before. Additionally, the new parents or the first timers are clueless of the things to be taken into consideration in each surrounding that demands for safety & convenience products for baby.

Key Takeaways:

Baby Car Seat has the highest market share of more than 46%, due to the government’s mandatory requirement in majority of country.

has the highest market share of more than 46%, due to the government’s mandatory requirement in majority of country. Baby Monitor segment is anticipated to progress rapidly at 8.35% during the forecast period.

Parents prefer to buy from Speciality Stores by inspecting the products first-hand.

North America leads the baby safety & convenience products market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing over the forecast period.

Convertible Car Seats are the most trending product line that would have higher demands in future years at 9.09%.

The innumerable product launch with specific safety features further propel consumer buying into multiple products suited for specific tasks. However, the major restraining factor is the high price points of these products and become useless after a certain age of the child. Also, the market is flooded with many options to choose from which creates a hassle for a parent to decide upon the product to buy. Since some of the products are bulky and huge their storage takes up more space.

Covid impact

The pandemic has had a severe impact on the Baby Safety & Convenience Market with decreasing revenue and demands thereof. The industry with major players had to suspend their operations in different locations due to lockdown. Parents refrained from buying these products during the pandemic as they were working from home and felt no additional costs to be added unnecessarily. Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials. Post-pandemic, the industry has bounced back to positive growth in demands and further expects to flourish. However, there is a growing concern among parents with safety of their baby that is likely to bolster market ahead.

Baby Monitor

Baby Monitor segment is expected to be fastest growing over the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.35%. The major driving force is dual working parents constantly being interrupted by thought of their baby’s safety in their absence. The technology evolution is drawing parents towards the increased adoption of baby monitors. Features like voice assistants, real-time footage of baby, capability to store video footage via mobile app or cloud storage further lure buying these products. However, high costs of installing are the major restraint to the market. The audio-only monitors are the oldest form of baby monitors, which have a simple operation. The base is to be placed with the baby, while the parents can take the receiver with them as long as they are in the range of the base.

Baby Car Seat

Baby car seat segment held largest market share as it is the mandatory requirement in majority of the countries since baby’s birth. As a result of infant baby car seat holds more than 30% market share. North America and Europe has high adoption rate than other regions. Only a few countries like India in Asia-Pacific region have yet not mandated its requirement. Babies are at a higher risk of damage outside their home and specifically, in a moving car where chances are high for accidents to occur and lead to fatal injuries or even death. New car seat features like anti-rebound bars to keep the seat firm in the event of a crash and a foam layer with energy-absorbing properties are expected to instigate buying.

Baby Cribs & Cots

In developing countries especially the demand for baby cribs & cots have inclined considerably, with the increase in disposable income and are considered to be multipurpose. Yet, this segment held to less than 12% of the baby safety & convenience market share Also, the manufacturers are focusing on adding several functionality and features in baby cribs and cots such as wheels for mobility, side rails that prevent the baby from falling over, extended sleeping area, and various others. The increase in fatal injuries among babies and toddlers due to falling from stairs or beds is tempting the parents to adopt baby safety devices. Various governments have stated various regulations in regards to the installation of the safety gates.

Stroller & Prams

Baby Stroller & Prams are the second highest demanded product by parents globally with an increase in consumer spending due to fast-paced lifestyle and consciousness. The market for global baby stroller & pram is forecast to grow at a growth rate of 5.70% over the forecast period. Innovations in design of this product line further propel buying and the trend of travelling with babies gives new opportunities for the market to progress. However, a rise in refurbished and leasing of baby strollers and prams is likely to hamper the market growth coupled with high prices of strollers and prams. Lightweight strollers used for babies during 6-12 months age are in demand as they are easy to push and move along. North America and Asia-Pacific have huge market capture and demand for stroller and prams.

Baby Carriers

Baby carriers help parents to carry and hold their babies for long hours of time especially while travelling and walking. Global Baby Carrier market was valued at USD 812.50 Million in 2016. The buckle carriers lead the market and are expected to remain as the most selling product due to its versatility and long-term use. Sling & wrap type is expected to be in demand over coming years as they are lightweight and require less space than buckle or backpack carriers. These slings can be segregated into ring slings, wraps, and pouches. Slings are mostly used for infants to keep them close to the mother always. To maintain sustainable growth, companies are diversifying product portfolios with increased functionality and advanced features to stay ahead of competitors. Sales through online channel are expected to grow over the forecast period with increase in e-commerce and online shopping. Asia-Pacific leads the global baby carriers market and further expected to sustain its position with increased demands and rising population.

Safety Gate & Bedrail

Safety gate is a type of gate that is installed in areas of the houses to restrict the entry of toddlers in kitchens, stairs, and other areas. Global Baby Safety Gate & Bed Rail market grew historically at a CAGR of 3.20%. Bed rails are products that are intended to keep babies from falling out of their beds. The growing number of injuries from falling down stairs or from bed while sleeping is the main reason for its wide adoption. The companies offering customized products to meet the needs of every parent, is likely to increase adoption of these products. Also, the emerging trend of using premium baby care products in developing countries like China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is expected to drive the market ahead. The bedrail segment is anticipated to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period due to the rising adoption among the low-income group population as these are less priced than toddler beds with rails. The online segment is projected to witness healthy growth with the rising proliferation of smartphones and internet penetration.

The key players are devising new technologies and smart innovations to gain a prominent position in the global market. Some of the companies in baby safety & convenience products are Brevi Milano SPA, Britax Child Safety, Car Mate, Cardinal Gates, Delta Children, Dorel Industries, Evenflo, Goodbaby International, Graco, Mothercare, Summer Infant, Ergobaby, and Twingo among others.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Base year: 2020

Historical year: 2015

Forecast year: 2026

