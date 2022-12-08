Kitchen Appliances Market - From USD 376.22 Bn in 2021, Industry is Growing Consistently | Douglas Insights

The companies analysed in the report include – Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., LG Corporation, AB Electrolux, Midea Group, The Samsung Group, Groupe SEB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirpool Corporation, Miele, Panasonic Corporation

In order to perform a wide variety of kitchen tasks efficiently, a large number of gadgets, instruments, and devices are used; these help the users save time, energy, and money during the cooking process. Kitchen appliances can be run either on gas or electricity and are available in a range of different colors and materials.

Over the years, the kitchen appliances market has seen the introduction of new and advanced technology, and with reality cooking shows on the rise on TV channels, the demand for these modern appliances has gone up. In addition, the increase in the number of hotels, eateries and restaurants, together with an increase in disposable income of the people, is going to be a driving factor in the kitchen appliances market.

Furthermore, induction cooktops, Ford warming drawers and speed cooking ovens which are energy efficient as well as environmentally friendly are helping to give fuel to the market's growth. Manufacturers today are looking for Ways and Means to provide customers with the utmost convenience along with features that will save energy and provide connectivity. The development taking place in rural areas where electricity is being supplied is another factor that will lead to stable growth in the kitchen appliances market over a long period of time. These advancements in technology with improved usability of the appliances will give a huge boost to the market.

On the other hand, some factors will be responsible for a negative impact on the kitchen appliances market growth. The initial capital investment is quite high, and so are the maintenance costs. In places like Africa, India, and rural China, there are ongoing power outages, and many of sub-Saharan African countries still have no electricity. These factors will act as a restraining factor in the kitchen appliances market.

The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic also had a negative impact on the worldwide supply chain of kitchen appliances and goods. In spite of that, the kitchen appliances market is back on its feet, and the global market is all set to see rapid growth in the future; the key market players are sharing technology so as to assist each other in enhancing their products, cutting production costs and use fewer investments. Not only are the manufacturers increasing the growth of the market, but the consumers, too, are playing their part. They are all in favour of buying sophisticated kitchen appliances so as to enhance the beauty and aesthetic value of kitchens. These old and simple basic kitchens are being transferred into modern and up-to-date smart kitchens.

The exposure of people to social media and the thousands of companies operating and selling kitchen appliances at prices that are affordable has made it possible for consumers to own appliances that are easily operable and driven by technology. The working-class population has helped to foster the demand for these devices.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation of Global Kitchen Appliances Market-

By Product Type

Refrigerator

Cooking Appliances

Dishwashers

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Kitchen Appliances industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Kitchen Appliances market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Kitchen Appliances market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Kitchen Appliances market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Kitchen Appliances and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Kitchen Appliances across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

