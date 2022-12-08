Food Grade Vitamin A Market Size to Hit USD $828.3 Million by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% (2023 - 2028)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Food Grade Vitamin A Market size is estimated to reach $828.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028. Raised obesity levels result in a fall in vitamin A levels. Investigations have been conducted on the predominance of malnutrition and vitamin A deficiency in Nigerian preschool children functioning on soaring intakes of carotenes. Certain food sources of vitamin A in human nutrition include sweet potatoes, dairy and pumpkins. Based on Type, the Food Grade Vitamin A Market is segmented into High Purity Feed Grade Vitamin A and Low Purity Feed Grade Vitamin A. As per data from UNICEF, pertaining to Vitamin A Deficiency, only two out of five truly needy children acquired the life-saving advantages of vitamin A supplementation in 2020. “The U.S. Title II Food Aid Program (U.S.PL480) has been fortifying wheat flour with vitamin A (SD-250) since 1969.” The increasing predominance of vitamin A deficiency owing to malnutrition is set to drive the Food Grade Vitamin A Market. The surging application of food fortification is also set to propel the growth of the Food Grade Vitamin A Industry during the forecast period 2023-2028. This represents the Food Grade Vitamin A Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America (Food Grade Vitamin A Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to surging consumption of vitamin A in powder form in human nutrition in the North American region.

2. The growth of the Food Grade Vitamin A Market is being driven by surging awareness regarding health including issues like obesity and malnutrition as connected to vitamin A deficiency.

3. However, excessive consumption of vitamin A may bring about headaches, hair loss and dry skin, which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Food Grade Vitamin A Market.

4. The Food Grade Vitamin A Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Food Grade Vitamin A Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The soaring utilization in livestock farms for weight gain and superior health conditions are further propelling the growth of the High Purity Feed Grade Vitamin A segment. Furthermore, the Low Purity Feed Grade Vitamin A segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028 owing to its growing application in livestock feed and pet food.

2. The soaring accessibility of vitamin A from preformed vitamin A in animal foods or from the carotene in green plants is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Cosmetics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 owing to the rising application of vitamin A in skincare products to treat signs of extrinsic aging and to combat acne.

3. North America (Food Grade Vitamin A Market) dominated the Food Grade Vitamin A Market with a 35% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth of this segment is owing to the increasing predominance of obesity in the North American region. The surging innovations in animal feed products are further propelling the growth of the Food Grade Vitamin A Industry, thereby contributing to the Food Grade Vitamin A Industry Outlook, in the North American region.

4. It is critical for the development of white blood cells that combat infectious ailments. The surging applications of Vitamin are therefore fueling the growth of the Food Grade Vitamin A Market during the forecast period 2023-2028.

5. Investigations demonstrate that greater blood levels of beta-carotene, alpha-carotene and beta-cryptoxanthin may decrease the risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) by up to 25%. Innovative vitamin A products constitute an essential portion of human nutrition. BASF is one of the chief firms supplying vitamin A. It has established a science-based, high-quality product line with best-in-class flowability and dispersibility.

6. Excessive intake of Vitamin A may be hazardous. To avert toxicity, it is essential not to exceed the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) of 10,000 IU (3,000 mcg) per day for adults. Although it is possible to consume excess preformed vitamin A through animal-based sources like the liver, toxicity is most typically connected to surplus supplement intake and treatment with some medicines, like isotretinoin. Since vitamin A is fat-soluble, it is stocked in the body and can attain unhealthy levels over time.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Grade Vitamin A industry are -

1. Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM)

2. BASF SE

3. Lonza Group

4. Glanbia plc

5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

