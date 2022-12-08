Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Clinical Trials Antibody Sales Forecast 2028

Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Witnessing Exponential Growth Driven By New Product Launches & Increasing Number Of Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research

/EIN News/ -- Delhi, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > US$ 30 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Cumulative Sales Since 2016: > 8 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate: 100% CAGR (2016 -2021)

Approved Bispecific Antibodies In Market: 7 Antibodies

Comprehensive Clinical Trials Insight On More Than 600 Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials

Comprehensive Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Indications, Organization, Patent

Detailed Market Sales and Trends Insight Till 2028

Quarterly & Yearly Sales Insight Of Approved Antibodies From 2066 Till Q2 2022

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Download Report:



https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-bispecific-antibodies-antibody-market-size-blincyto-hemlibra-rybrevant-sales

In recent times, the idea of immunotherapy, the ability to boost immune response to fight against disease is emerging as powerful tool in the field of cancer therapeutics. Through advances in science and technology and the advent of hybridoma technology, monoclonal antibodies have been developed which have greatly transformed the paradigm of cancer treatment. Despite conferring several advantages, these are associated with complex manufacturing as well as poor penetration power. To overcome the limitations of these monoclonal antibodies, their counterparts “bispecifics” were introduced into the market.

The bispecific antibodies are dual targeting modalities which can simultaneously combine with two epitopes. The dual specificity nature of antibody opens up a wide range of application which can be exploited in redirecting T-cells, blocking two different signaling pathways, dual targeting of different disease mediators and delivering payloads to targeted cells. Currently, only two bispecific antibodies have been approved by the regulatory bodies. These bispecific antibodies have enhanced specificity, target ability and penetration power in comparison to monoclonal antibodies.

The advent of bispecific antibodies have shown to be boon to the cancer therapeutics market. As cancer is a multifactorial disease and require multi-targeting approach for its management, the bisepcific antibodies have shown to be perfect modality in combating cancer. The great success of already approved bispecific antibodies in the market has gained the interest of various researchers thus initiating research and development activities in this sector. Several bispecific antibodies are currently present in preclinical and clinical studies and are expected to enter the market in next few years.

The rising global burden of cancer and the unavailability of effectively curing drugs possess an unmet need for the development of novel targeted cancer therapies. The approach and specificity of the bispecific antibodies is gaining momentum among the scientists, pharmaceutical companies as well as academic institutions to indulge in research and development activities in this sector. Several pharmaceutical companies such as Amgen, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi and others are investing huge amount in the development of novel bispecific antibodies.

Although the bispecific antibodies have shown encouraging results, the market is mainly restricted by its high cost of treatment. The high cost of therapy limits the availability of the drug to all class of people. Moreover, the high investment in the research and development sector also restrains the growth of the market. However, despite several challenges the global bispecific antibody market will witness high growth in the market mainly due to the favorable reimbursement policies which significantly reduces the out of pocket cost in the therapy.

In addition to this, the wide range of applications of bisepcific antibodies in diagnostic as well as management of different bacterial diseases and their increasing role in different cancers is also going to spur the growth of the market. Currently, US hold the top position in the global market mainly attributing to the rise in prevalence of the disease as well as huge spending on the healthcare. In addition to this, Europe as well as Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness high growth in coming years due to various un-tapped opportunities in this region and the rising geriatric population which further increases the risk of developing the disease

Contact: Neeraj Chawla Kuick Research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com +91-9810410366