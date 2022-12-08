Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market is Expected to Generate $5.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in ovarian cancer globally, significant investments by government to improve healthcare infrastructure, and development of the medical tourism industry in emerging countries drive the global ovarian cancer drugs market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the ovarian cancer drugs market. North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global ovarian cancer drugs market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market garnered $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/365



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.1 billion CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 189 Segments covered Therapy, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in ovarian cancer globally Increase in aging population of women Surge in demand for enhanced healthcare services Development of the medical tourism industry in emerging countries Rise in consumer awareness related to preventive healthcare Increase in use of tamoxifen, aromatase inhibitors and PARP inhibitors for treating ovarian cancer Opportunities Accelerated technological advancement in drug discovery techniques High investment by the government for drug development Restraints The occurrence of multiple adverse effects makes treatment difficult



Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the most crucial areas of the ovarian cancer drugs market, owing to disruption in clinical trials and drug supply to patients.

The pandemic directly affected the supply of ovarian cancer drugs to cancer patients. It was not only difficult to administer chemotherapy and certain other treatments outside a clinic, the spread of coronavirus reduced patients’ willingness and ability to access treatments and trials for new medicines.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global ovarian cancer drugs market based on therapy, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on therapy, the targeted therapy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global ovarian cancer drugs market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/365



Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global ovarian cancer drugs market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online providers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global ovarian cancer drugs market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global ovarian cancer drugs market analyzed in the research include Abbvie Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Clovis Oncology, Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global ovarian cancer drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Medical Cannabis Market by Product Type (Buds/Marijuana Flower and Cannabis Extracts), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Research & Development Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Scar Treatment Market by Scar Type (Atrophic Scar, Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar, Contractures, Stretch Marks), by Product (Topical, Laser based treatment, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Recycling Services), Type of Waste (Non-hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste), and Treatment Site (Offsite Treatment, and Onsite Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Workplace Stress Management Market by Service (Stress Assessment, Yoga & Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics, and Others), Delivery Mode (Individual Counselors, Personal Fitness Trainers, Meditation Specialists, and Others), End User (Large Private Organizations, Mid-sized Private Organizations, Small Private Organizations, NGO, and Public Sector): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market By Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Consumer Group (Pre & postnatal, Premenstrual syndrome, menopause, Others), Application (Beauty and Women Health), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com