Anti Aging Market Size, Industry Statistics 2022, Growth, Trends, Demographics and Revenue Forecast by 2027

2022-2027 Anti-Aging Market Report Size

Companies in the global anti-aging market are: Allergan, L’oréal, Beiersdorf, Estee lauder, Procter & gamble, Shiseido, Unilever and more

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-Aging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global anti-aging market is projected to reach US$ 93.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 62.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Anti Aging Market Statistics 2022

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2021

• Historical period: 2016-2021

• Forecast period: 2022-2027

Anti-Aging Market Insight:

Anti-aging represents the process of limiting or retarding the changes in health, fitness, and physical appearance of individuals via several products and services that are formulated to diminish the effects of aging by preventing or masking redness, wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration of the skin. They are commonly available in the form of creams, masks, gels, etc. These products are applied to the face and can be purchased with or without a prescription. They contain UV filters and absorbers, retinoids, hydroquinone, herbal extracts, pentapeptides, etc., that assist in treating scars, repairing sun damage, increasing collagen production, etc. On the other hand, anti-aging treatment includes skin resurfacing therapies and various surgical procedures.

Anti-Aging Market Current Trends & Future Predictions:

The rising consumer consciousness towards their physical appearance is primarily driving the anti-aging market. Moreover, the implementation of numerous stringent regulations by government bodies is encouraging the leading manufacturers to introduce safer and more efficient anti-aging products with organic ingredients that provide quick results. This, in turn, is catalyzing the global market.

Additionally, the easy availability of these items across online stores, salons, specialty retail shops, direct response television, such as infomercials and home shopping channels, etc., and the improving living standards of individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the inflating popularity of plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapies, etc., that offer long-term results is anticipated to fuel the anti-aging market over the forecasted period.

Anti-Aging Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

• Allergan

• L’Oréal

• Beiersdorf

• Estee Lauder

• Procter & Gamble

• Shiseido

• Unilever

Market Segmentation of the Anti-Aging Market:

The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.

Market by Demography:

• Age Group

• Gender

• Income

Market by Industry:

• Skin Care Industry

• Hair Care Industry

• Dental Care Industry

Market by Product Types:

• Anti-Wrinkle Products

• Anti-Pigmentation Products

• Sunscreen Products

• Hair Care Products

Market by Devices and Technology:

• Microdermabrasion Devices

• Aesthetic Energy Devices

• Competitive Landscape

Country Analysis:

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• United Kingdom

• Russia

• Spain

• United States

• Brazil

• Japan

• South Korea

• China

• Thailand

• India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In case you need any specific business requirements, you can mention the same. We can customize the report based on the specific needs of the client.

