Author E. John Boles's new book "My Collection of Recipes from Across America and Germany" is a mouth-watering cookbook for novice and experienced home chefs alike

Recent release "My Collection of Recipes from Across America and Germany: Volume II" from Page Publishing author E. John Boles is an easy-to-follow book of traditional German and American dishes that have graced family tables on both sides of the Atlantic for decades. Readers just beginning their culinary adventures will find a treasure trove of helpful information and advice to help them wow their family and friends with a wide variety of delicious comfort food.

GREENBURG, Pa., Dec.8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E. John Boles, a Pittsburgh native who was raised at the Saint Paul's Orphan Asylum who joined the Army at the age of seventeen and retired after twenty years of service in 1986, has completed his new book "My Collection of Recipes from Across America and Germany: Volume II": a highly accessible cookbook with favorite recipes collected from family and friends over several decades.

This is not a professionally written cookbook but is a representation of homegrown family cooking. Minus a few corporate-inspired recipes and one professional carrot cake recipe, my little book of kitchen recipes is a collection of hand-me-down family recipes from one generation to the next.

The design of this book has been left plain because, in the author's opinion, too many illustrations cause distractions in the kitchen. It is his hope that, by providing the space to enter a recipe or alter an existing one, more people will take up cooking again and continue to pass these and other recipes on to future generation.

Published by Page Publishing, E. John Boles's engrossing book is an excellent addition to any home chef's cookbook collection.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "My Collection of Recipes from Across America and Germany: Volume II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing