Extra Holiday Savings on Top of All New Plans Start Now at Twigby

For a limited time, Twigby has doubled down on its customer special offers by kicking off its holiday sales early. As already announced, Twigby’s holiday savings target their entire phone lineup. New and existing customers can get themselves or a loved one a new phone just in time for the gift-giving season. Whether customers are in need of a simple phone such as an easy-to-use flip phone or a super sleek, yet affordable smartphone from Apple, Google, Motorola, and more, expect to see steep savings at checkout.

But don’t worry, the phone sales aren’t the only way customers can save at Twigby this holiday season. Twigby also has all new plans, plus limited-time introductory plan prices just in time for holiday savings. With Twigby, you will use the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G/5G network starting as low as $5/month. All Twigby plans come with unlimited talk and text-to-phone numbers in the U.S. and over 80 countries worldwide as well. To see all of Twigby’s plan options with holiday discounted prices, click here.

Example of the new customer introductory savings:

4GB + Unlimited Talk & Text = $10/month

7GB + Unlimited Talk & Text = $15/month

Unlimited Data + Unlimited Talk & Text = $30/month

Why Twigby is the Best Choice for You and Your Family

It’s simple. Twigby customers get coverage from the highest-rated network in the United States at a fraction of the cost. In addition to having reliable coverage from the #1 most reliable network, Twigby customers are not tied to a contract, unlike with the big 3 wireless carriers. Twigby’s affordable plans also include mobile hotspots, voicemails, 6-way calling, and much more at no additional cost.

Save Even More

Many customers use a phone they already have. So, there is a good chance your current phone will work with Twigby! You can easily check your phone’s compatibility at twigby.net/byod. And as you will see, switching to Twigby is quick and easy. Are you ready to cut your cell phone bill in half? What are you waiting for? Now is the time to make the switch and save a lot of money every month without having to sacrifice quality and peace of mind with your family’s cell phone needs.