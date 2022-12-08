Visionary Filmmakers Beat Major Studios To Metaverse With First Production Office In Crypto-based Decentraland

Professional film directors & producers Diamond Monique Washington and Shadow Dragu-Mihai, represented by exclusive licensing company Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc. are establishing the first professional film studios presence in the "metaverse" far ahead of major studios, and ahead of Meta (formerly Facebook). The move reaches out to a global audience in what is a completely new entertainment territory.

Diamond’s Dark House LLC and Diamond Shadow Productions Inc. are the first professional film companies with an official presence in the “metaverse.” The companies are opening a studio office and outlet store in cryptocurrency-based Decentraland. They are working with other companies there to reach global markets.

The initiative is headed by visionary director-producers Diamond Monique Washington and Shadow Dragu-Mihai. They are behind ground-breaking film properties including the much anticipated Eartha Kitt C’est Si Bon, as a directing team, and Diamond Monique Washington’s upcoming psychological horror The Rabbit Hole. They join other forward-thinking companies like J.P. Morgan, Coca-Cola, Walmart, Bank of America and others, who all have offices in Decentraland.

No other professional film production companies have entered the space. Following Facebook’s rebranding as “Meta,” animation firms Pixar and Epic games announced their future work would be "metaverse friendly." The announcement seems to have been intended to attract attention to Epic Games’ animation product Unreal Engine by associating the term metaverse with the Meta brand. They do not have an active business presence in the decentralized metaverse.

Meta itself has not expanded into the space, either, possibly because it requires them to leave their controlled platform. “The metaverse is actually a decentralized world that has grown up for years with advances in block-chain technology. It’s not a product you can brand. Meta is years behind the times if they don’t understand this,” says Shadow Dragu-Mihai, who is also Executive Director of the International Independent Producers Guild.

Why move into the space now? Diamond Monique Washington answers, “It’s about reaching my audience where they are at. With my brand of dark fantasy and horror at Diamond’s Dark House, there is a large crossover in demographic. People in the metaverse like what I create.”

Adds Dragu-Mihai, “The major studios haven’t moved into the space because they think digital technology is about control. But it's about communication, not control. Digital technology has permanently lost them control over distribution, and they are failing in the same way as the major music industry did some 20 years ago. A measure of how much trouble the majors are in is that studios like Disney may be bought out by computer companies. That’s what happened when the music industry lost control of distribution. That’s what is happening in film now. Independent film producers are about to rise again, and Diamond Shadow Productions is at the forefront.”

The Decentraland office will highlight the dark fantasy and horror work of Diamond’s Dark House. It will offer branded media created especially for audience in the space. All inquries should be directed to licensing company Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc.

Media Contact

Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc.

Leigh Ariana Trifari

1-323-488-5625

600 Lincoln Avenue, #93782

Pasadena

CA 91109

United States