TheMVPService Announces a Milestone of 4,000 Intervals Sold for Ocean Landings Resort

MVP Principals Say Teamwork is Key to Success

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In June of 2007, Joe and Dana Takacs formed TheMVPService, LLC. The philosophy was to create a timeshare secondary market sales organization based on their expertise and then teamwork with resort stakeholders with a focus on honesty and ethics. MVP has done it right since 2007 and today is proud to be associated with timeshare associations in Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Its sister company, TOWB LLC, works directly with timeshare HOA Boards to offer independent advice and counsel to find the best going-forward strategy for legacy resorts. Between the Takacs' family businesses, they focus on legacy resorts; to position themselves for the best possible outcome.

Licensed as a broker in 36 states, Joseph Takacs Jr., MVP Principal and broker, says he started MVP with a vision for "legacy" properties all over the country. Time proves all strategies, and a prime example of MVP success is Ocean Landings Resort in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

In January 2008, Ocean Landings Resort became the very first contract for MVP and the scope of their involvement spans nearly 15 years. During that time, only two sales agents have been on site. During COVID, they coordinated with the Board and oversaw the bulk sale of 932 intervals.

Combining the owner resales and sales of association-owned weeks, the MVP team has sold over 4,000 intervals. Their achievements reflect the strength of their alliance with the Ocean Landings Board of Directors and onsite Management. MVP is 100% electronic and digitally secure, with all sales facilitated through escrow and by licensed agents.

"Oceans Landing is a shining example of how MVP and TOWB work together with owners, management, and Board members," said Joe Takacs. "Each resort is different; each outcome is different, but the plan is developed transparently with the stakeholders."

"To give us our best shot at being successful," explains Takacs, "it takes commitment internally to engage our agents, the boots on the ground if you will. This means maintaining great communications with the onsite sales staff and paying them appropriately. Only two agents at Ocean Landings is again proof of the plan, find the right people, treat them right and you can keep them. We work hard to ensure the MVP management staff handles the back of the house, then the sales staff can focus on what they do best, working with owners and selling."

Having an excellent relationship with onsite management and the Board is the final key component of the MVP playbook. The success at Ocean Landings was tied to the strong support of the Board of Directors as well as the property's management and their ongoing, active rental program.

About TOWB and TheMVPService

In June of 2007, Joseph and Dana Takacs formed TheMVPService LLC, a company dedicated to establishing a commissions-based timeshare resales market without the pressure offered in so many places. Joseph is a licensed broker in thirty-six states and today, MVP sells onsite for timeshare associations in Florida, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Its sister company, TOWB was born from MVP in 2018 with a singular purpose; to offer an 'inner circle' for Boards, people that bring creativity, best practices, and courage to try new ideas to "legacy" properties. Together, MVP and TOWB collaborate with HOA Boards to ask and learn what best benefits the owners and their families.

Contact Joseph Takacs (407) 257-6812 joe@towb.life / joe@themvpservice.com

Media Contact

Georgi Bohrod Gordon, GBG & Associates, 760-803-4522, gerogi@gbgandassociates.com

Joe Takacs, TheMVPService, 407-257-6812, joetakacs@themvpservice.com

SOURCE TheMVPService