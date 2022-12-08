Virgia Lee Mills's newly released "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" is a unique account of growing up in rural Florida during key societal movements of the 20th century

"Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" from Christian Faith Publishing author Virgia Lee Mills is a stirring account of life in rural Florida through the civil rights movement that offers a compelling historical perspective for upcoming generations.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses": a thoughtful reflection on key life experiences and lessons learned. "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" is the creation of published author Virgia Lee Mills, who has been married for fifty-three years and is the proud mother of twin daughters and a son. For more than twenty years, she has worked for the US Postal Service, where she held both supervisory and managerial positions. Mills has an LPN and real estate license. She also has a bachelor and master's degree in Christian Theology and has traveled extensively.

Mills shares, "A lifetime of lesson sparks deep reflections on the social economic states of African Americans in Pickett.

"In a raw and heartfelt exploration of past experiences, the author sheds light on how modern-day trends differ sharply from old-school practices. Delving into topics from housing to civil rights, she offers a refreshing lens from which to view historical changes to her Northside neighborhood of Jacksonville, affectionately called Pickett by area residents.

"In hope of bettering the area's current condition, lifetime Jacksonville resident Mills highlights the beauty and pain of living in rural Florida in the 1960s and beyond. Enjoy this exceptional memoire about changing seasons of life, which are woven into a fabric of familial relationships and stories about hardworking neighbors who look out for one another."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virgia Lee Mills's new book will entertain and engage the imagination as readers explore the highs and lows of a life lived with determination.

Mills shares a deeply personal account that presents a unique historical perspective on the challenges faced by many in rural Florida during the 1950s and beyond.

