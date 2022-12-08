Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,725 in the last 365 days.

Virgia Lee Mills's newly released "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" is a unique account of growing up in rural Florida during key societal movements of the 20th century

"Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" from Christian Faith Publishing author Virgia Lee Mills is a stirring account of life in rural Florida through the civil rights movement that offers a compelling historical perspective for upcoming generations.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses": a thoughtful reflection on key life experiences and lessons learned. "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" is the creation of published author Virgia Lee Mills, who has been married for fifty-three years and is the proud mother of twin daughters and a son. For more than twenty years, she has worked for the US Postal Service, where she held both supervisory and managerial positions. Mills has an LPN and real estate license. She also has a bachelor and master's degree in Christian Theology and has traveled extensively.

Mills shares, "A lifetime of lesson sparks deep reflections on the social economic states of African Americans in Pickett.

"In a raw and heartfelt exploration of past experiences, the author sheds light on how modern-day trends differ sharply from old-school practices. Delving into topics from housing to civil rights, she offers a refreshing lens from which to view historical changes to her Northside neighborhood of Jacksonville, affectionately called Pickett by area residents.

"In hope of bettering the area's current condition, lifetime Jacksonville resident Mills highlights the beauty and pain of living in rural Florida in the 1960s and beyond. Enjoy this exceptional memoire about changing seasons of life, which are woven into a fabric of familial relationships and stories about hardworking neighbors who look out for one another."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virgia Lee Mills's new book will entertain and engage the imagination as readers explore the highs and lows of a life lived with determination.

Mills shares a deeply personal account that presents a unique historical perspective on the challenges faced by many in rural Florida during the 1950s and beyond.

Consumers can purchase "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Virgia Lee Mills's newly released "Old Opinionated Eyeglasses" is a unique account of growing up in rural Florida during key societal movements of the 20th century

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.