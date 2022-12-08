Sara Sandoval's newly released "La Quinceañera" is a beautiful story of family, tradition, and celebrating those who have gone

"La Quinceañera" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sara Sandoval is a charming novella that brings readers into a deeply personal experience in the life of a young girl and the interconnectedness of family.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "La Quinceañera": a nostalgic and heartwarming family story. "La Quinceañera" is the creation of published author Sara Sandoval, a native of San Diego, California, currently living in the historic Barrio Logan.

Sandoval shares, "This is a story of true-life events and people. In our lives, we experience good, bad, and sometimes tragedy. While trying to heal from tragedy, my faith helped me to heal. My family and friends also helped. My beautiful niece, Angela, who is the inspiration for the title and the story, revolving around the celebration of her quinceañera, allowed me to remember my lost loved ones, with only beautiful memories of them. All the glory be to God. He is great!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sara Sandoval's new book offers reflective narrative that will bring readers to the heart of a family event.

Sandoval shares in celebration of family, faith, and the ties that bind within the pages of this sentimental work.

Consumers can purchase "La Quinceañera" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "La Quinceañera," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing