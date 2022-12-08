JoLyn Taylor's new book "Virus X" is an enticing new novel that follows the main character as he uncovers a government plot against the human race

Recent release "Virus X" from Page Publishing author JoLyn Taylor is a story that follows Detective Carl Barnes as he slowly discovers that the government is plotting to control the population through DNA sequencing.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JoLyn Taylor, a writing duo currently residing in California, has completed their new book "Virus X": an intense and gripping new novel where readers can join alongside Detective Carl Barnes as he uncovers what is behind a new vaccine.

Taylor hopes that readers can take something away from this novel, "Be advised, this is a novel, the characters are fictional, the described situations are not factual, Virus X doesn't exist; yet between the lines of this allegory, the discerning reader may discover some truths that are omnipresent in today's world."

Published by Page Publishing, JoLyn Taylor's intriguing tale follows Detective Carl Barnes as he finds himself in the middle of a government plot. The government has found a relationship between human genetics and learning and are going to use this to their advantage. Carl Barnes finds that they are using a fake virus so that they can control humanity. The government enlists the help of medical and political forces to push their agenda.

The fake virus is spreading, and the population is all too willing to take the new vaccine. They are told it's to prevent the spread but in reality, the vaccine is destroying their immune system, and making them more submissive and dependent on the government. Barnes must attempt to uncover and understand what is going on in the government in order to save humanity.

