Author Melanie L. Partridge's new book "Taba and the Toad" is a children's story about a loving puppy who learns an important life lesson as he meets a new friend

Recent release "Taba and the Toad" from Page Publishing author Melanie L. Partridge is a meaningful children's story about a puppy named Taba who knows how wonderful he is because his mommy tells him so. He ventures into unexplored territory to make a strange new friend.

GULFPORT, Miss., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melanie L. Partridge, who is from Arkansas and now resides on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has completed her new book "Taba and the Toad": a charming children's book that features an adorable puppy who meets a new friend.

Their conversation about monsters and protecting his mommy gives Taba a new outlook on his responsibilities and trusting his mommy.

Author Melanie L. Partridge worked for many years as a baby photographer and now devotes her time to painting, writing, and photography. An avid reader since childhood, she likes to credit Nora Roberts and Jude Deveraux for inspiring her to use her sense of humor in her writing.

Melanie writes, "Taba is a very curious puppy and loves to make new friends. But Taba had only made friends with puppies like him and 'mommies' like me before, so he was very puzzled when he met a slimy, wet, small green creature at the edge of the creek."

She continues, "Taba didn't know what this thing was, but he thought he would make friends with it anyway. So he gave it a little nudge with his nose, and Jump! went the thing almost two feet away!"

Published by Page Publishing, Melanie L. Partridge's original tale features bright and colorful illustrations that help to bring these memorable characters to life.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Taba and the Toad" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

