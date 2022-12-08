Pamela T. Harmon's newly released "Spiritually Inclined Soul" is an inspiring reflection on the personal connection carried between each person and God

"Spiritually Inclined Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela T. Harmon is a helpful message of faith that explores the author's personal experiences along with relevant scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritually Inclined Soul": an empowering message of divine connection. "Spiritually Inclined Soul" is the creation of published author Pamela T. Harmon.

Harmon shares, "God is continually perfecting us to be the person he has called us to be. Are you being spiritually aware of God's presence at moments in your life when fiery darts from the enemy are trying to silence your vision, your creativity, your voice? But God had other plans for your life, your awareness, and your freedom of speech.

"Spiritually Inclined Soul shows God's love for us and the divine connection each individual has with him in times when God allowed our spiritual eyes and ears to be opened to receive his spiritual gifts and directions that he has for our lives. To lead us on a specific path, he has chosen to teach someone's divine destiny. Spiritually Inclined Soul has inspirational Bible verses and real-life spiritual encounters to help you to receive Jesus Christ into your life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela T. Harmon's new book takes readers into the author's personal journey of growth as a story of hope, faith, and family unfolds.

Harmon shares in hopes of offering readers an encouraging story of spiritual growth that will ultimately aid readers in their pursuit of connecting with God.

Consumers can purchase "Spiritually Inclined Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

