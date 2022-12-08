Author Michael D. Thompson's new book "The Cult of Antinous" follows the story of a professor disappearance in Rome and the secret cult that may have been involved

Recent release "The Cult of Antinous" from Page Publishing author Michael D. Thompson centers around the investigation of a missing American professor in Rome, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. As Bella and Tony, the tale's two protagonists, inch closer to discovering what happened, they soon discover a larger plot involving a secret cult with origins tied to ancient Rome.

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael D. Thompson, who began his career in writing after working forty years in the health-care industry., has completed his new book "The Cult of Antinous": a stunning tale that finds two protagonists Bella and Tony investigating the disappearance of a professor in Rome, and stumbling onto a much larger mystery.

"In a revelation of the gay world of ancient Rome, a collision course is set with the present-day gay culture," writes Thompson. "A new historical tale of how the past impacts the present in the Italian town of Tivoli outside of Rome begins. It brings together all the elements of suspense and history once more.

"At the end of the first century, the Roman emperor Hadrian sailed down the Nile river with his retinue on the royal barge, including his male paramour, Antinous. But tragedy befell the young man who fell into the Nile and drowned.

"Over the centuries, many historians have postulated as to the cause of Antinous's death. But no theories were proven and the mystery has remained…a mystery. Until now.

"Our two protagonists from the previous story about Julia Felix, Bella and Tony, journey to the Villa Adriana in Tivoli outside of Rome to assist in a search for a missing American professor at the villa. Soon, they begin to uncover a secret cult that has existed over nineteen centuries as well as something otherworldly that poses a threat to their safety."

Published by Page Publishing, Michael D. Thompson's fascinating mystery expertly weaves fiction and historical facts to create a captivating experience for readers of all backgrounds. Full of suspense and shocking revelations, readers will find themselves spellbound as they embark on an unforgettable investigation into a centuries-old mystery, and the cult it spawned.

Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Cult of Antinous" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

