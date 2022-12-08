Author C.D. Bennett's new book "Drastic Means" is a romantic thriller that follows the growing relationship between a special agent and the woman he's sworn to protect.

Recent release "Drastic Means" from Page Publishing author C.D. Bennett centers around special agent Tyler McCoy, who finds his career put in jeopardy and is now assigned to protect Jordan, a witness who questions his loyalties. Despite their initial differences and distrust, an undeniable spark forms between them as they fight to protect themselves and countless others from the unrelenting enemy.

CARLTON, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C.D. Bennett, an avid reader and nature lover who enjoys adventurous outdoor activities such as horseback riding, hiking, kayaking, and paddleboarding, has completed her new book "Drastic Means": a gripping and captivating novel that explores the burgeoning romance between a special agent and the woman he must protect at all cost.

"Special Agent Tyler McCoy is working undercover to bring down a suspected criminal when his cover is blown trying to save an innocent witness," writes Bennett. "His actions take a hefty toll when he is reassigned to the witness's protection detail. The situation becomes more complicated when Tyler finds himself feeling much more than he should for someone in his care, especially when she has made it abundantly clear that she still questions his loyalties.

"Jordan Parish lived a well-ordered and comfortable life as a private educator for wealthy families living busy lives. Until her world is turned upside down when she is abducted at gunpoint by a ruthless criminal. Locked in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with deadly consequences, Jordan is forced to place her life into the hands of an agent she is not entirely sure she can trust but is inherently drawn to.

"Evil and greed come in many forms. Thrust into a dangerous world of corruption and violence, Jordan Parish finds herself unable to escape the focus of a ruthless criminal bent on gaining power by any means necessary. As the bond between her and Agent McCoy deepens, Jordan joins his small team of agents in a desperate race to thwart a cruel mastermind convinced she has access to the information he needs to infiltrate a very lucrative government security contract."

Published by Page Publishing, C.D. Bennett's mesmerizing tale is a fast-paced adventure that will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page. Riveting and the perfect blend of action and romance, Bennett weaves an incredible story that is sure to stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase "Drastic Means" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

