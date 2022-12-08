Arnetia Booker's newly released "Give Thanks: For My Body" is an uplifting story for young readers that encourages appreciation for life

"Give Thanks: For My Body" from Christian Faith Publishing author Arnetia Booker is a celebration of life and God's plan as young readers learn about the value and importance found within one's own body.

"Give Thanks: For My Body": an uplifting story of joyful gratitude. "Give Thanks: For My Body" is the creation of published author Arnetia Booker.

Booker shares, "A children's book can be a great tool to teach your children valuable lessons of life. In a world full of ups and downs, and a wide diversity of people and circumstances, it can sometimes be difficult to find the beauty in life. As children, it can be even harder to find gratitude, with so many things being out of their control. Whether it's not getting a toy they wanted or having a bedtime,

children can often become frustrated with their limitations and even begin comparing themselves to others (as we all have been guilty of at times). In this book, you will find a small list of things in our bodies that we can be grateful for, while also pointing to the majesty of our Creator. The details God put into even the simplest functions of our body are often overlooked. This book attempts to highlight those small yet powerfully impactful things, as a reminder that life itself is a reason to be grateful. Whether young or old, we can all find something in this book to identify with and give thanks!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arnetia Booker's new book is a charming lyrical work that explores the beauty in the details of human life.

Booker hopes to encourage gratitude and celebration in youth for all aspect in life.

