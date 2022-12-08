Submit Release
William Crouse and Linda Farnsworth's newly released "Why I Hate English" is an entertaining and useful guide to common turns of phrase

"Why I Hate English" from Christian Faith Publishing authors William Crouse and Linda Farnsworth is a varied and engaging collection of idioms collected over more than three decades that may aid those who speak English as a second language or are not familiar with regional, cultural, or dialectic phrases.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  "Why I Hate English": a testimony to the variability of the English language. "Why I Hate English" is the creation of published authors William Crouse and Linda Farnsworth.

Crouse and Farnsworth share, "This is a book of idioms that was written in hopes that it may help immigrants and others who enter the USA. Idioms are usually specific to a particular region, culture, language, or dialect and are often difficult to translate from one language or culture to another. Idioms are a phrase or group of words that conveys a figurative meaning that is different from the actual words of expression. Now being ninety-two years old, I have heard many idioms in my time. I have been collecting these entries for over thirty years and am happy to finally complete this book. Many of these idioms are from very many years ago. I hope that you find this book both educational and entertaining."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Crouse and Linda Farnsworth's new book brings a vast collection of idioms to a clear result for the entertainment and education of all.

Crouse and Farnsworth provide a detailed selection of over 3,000 idioms and their meanings to readers with a fascination in the variety of language found all around the United States.

Consumers can purchase "Why I Hate English" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Why I Hate English," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

