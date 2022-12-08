WaterField's Small but Mighty Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch Carries the Basics in Style

WaterField Designs' new lightweight Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch is a minimalist's dream – iPhone, AirPods, wallet, keys, mints, and other small items are easy to access in this convenient, compact phone pouch.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of laptop bags, device-specific cases, and accessories, introduces the Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch, a highly-functional, minimalist phone crossbody case to store just the necessities while keeping hands free. The ballistic nylon and colorful Forza textile phone pouch makes an ideal sidekick whether zipping out to run errands, taking a short hike, sightseeing in a new city, or heading out for a night on the town. It adds a flash of style to any outfit.

"Sometimes all you need is your phone, wallet, keys, and a few other items, but you either don't have a pocket or you want to keep your pockets unburdened; sitting on your gear isn't always a great idea after all," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "I love this little iPhone bag for its grab-and-go convenience. It's an ideal pint-sized gift to enhance any friend or family member's minimalist lifestyle."

Features and benefits:

Durable, abrasion- and water-resistant 1050 denier ballistic nylon combine with a colorful high-performance Forza textile accent for a modern look.

Compact main compartment fits a wallet, phone, mints, and AirPods Pro.

Interior cell phone pocket keeps an iPhone or similar-sized smartphone separated and protected from other contents.

Interior pocket for Apple AirPods Pro Charging Case or another small item is elevated for easy access.

Carabiner, keychain, or sunglasses hook easily onto an exterior front loop.

Front open-topped pocket stows quick-access items or items attached to the front loop.

Gold diamond-patterned liner illuminates the bag's interior.

Attached strap adjusts easily with a Camlock buckle.

YKK waterproof zipper protects contents from the elements.

Two custom metal zipper pulls grant access from either side.

The Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch joins WaterField's Essential Bag Collection, a line of lightweight bags that focuses on each bag's functional essence. As the collection's most minimalist everyday pouch, the Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch joins the Essential Duffel, Essential Messenger Laptop Bag, Essential Backpack, and two larger sizes of the Essential Crossbody (for iPad mini and iPad 11-inch). These modern bags provide stylish alternatives for carrying travel or fitness gear and larger computers and tablets.

Availability & Pricing

The Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch

Price: $79.

Colors and materials: 1050-denier black ballistic nylon with basketweave nylon Forza textile accent in blue, green, red, titanium, or black. YKK waterproof zipper. Custom metal zipper pulls. Metal adjustable Camlock buckle.

Weight and dimensions: 7.25 x 4.5 x 1.5 inches; 5.4 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins Monday, Dec 12.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story."

