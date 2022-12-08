Roger Richter's newly released "Why? Why Me, God?" is a compelling collection of personal experiences that led to profound realizations of divine intervention

"Why? Why Me, God?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger Richter is a thoughtful reflection on key moments that have led to a life of determined and fulfilling faith in God's hand upon the author's journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why? Why Me, God?": an enjoyable opportunity for reflection upon one's own life experiences. "Why? Why Me, God?" is the creation of published author Roger Richter, who was born and raised in the Midwestern part of the US. Most of his adult life was spent in the high-tech world first, selling and programming mainframe computers, then many years working with distribution companies distributing personal computers, servers, and networking products, along with the many peripherals and software associated with these products. Richter has served as the president of a Fortune 500 company, managing dealer networks of companies that sold and maintained these products to other companies. He has also traveled extensively throughout the US, managing customer relations with large companies. Richter has an advanced degree in business and a BS in math. He has also taught math and the sciences in a community college. He raised his two sons after his wife passed away and now lives in the Midwestern part of the USA, enjoying his sons and their families.

Richter shares, "Have you ever been in a situation in your life where you said, 'Why me? Why me, God? How did I get here, and why did this have to happen to me? I am a good person and try to do the right things and live the right way.'

"I think we all have had situations in our lives that can make you ask these questions, but I have lived those situations, sometimes to extremes. Through those experiences, I have found some answers as to why and some peace and understanding in my own life.

"I have been spared from death supernaturally three times I know about. I had an angel ride in my car one day for forty-five minutes, and I talked with him. I even met my guardian angel! I know that sounds crazy to some people, but I have experienced those events in my life plus a lot of other things that would seem extreme. I do realize some of my supernatural experiences will be hard for some people to believe.

"So what is the book about? This is one man's struggle with life that continues today—life, faith, and courage to never give up even when the odds are against you. If you read this book, I hope it will inspire you to fight for God's promises in your life. Never give up on your promises because God will honor those promises. He was and still is in my life. My life is just one example of His love, forgiveness, and mercy. May God always be with you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Richter's new book offers a deeply personal account of one man's enduring faith.

Richter shares in hopes of empowering others to look for signs of God's will and promise within their own stories.

Consumers can purchase "Why? Why Me, God?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Why? Why Me, God?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

