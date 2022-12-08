P. Grant Gartrell's newly released "For the Love of Pete: A Story of Faith, Family, and Football" is an enjoyable contemporary fiction with heart

"For the Love of Pete: A Story of Faith, Family, and Football" from Christian Faith Publishing author P. Grant Gartrell is an inspiring tale of family connections and trusting in God's plan as a cast of affable characters come to life through a series of unexpected twists of fate.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For the Love of Pete: A Story of Faith, Family, and Football": a heartfelt narrative that is certain to tug at the heartstrings. "For the Love of Pete: A Story of Faith, Family, and Football" is the creation of published author P. Grant Gartrell, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served with the United States Marine Corps.

Gartrell shares, "I consider it an honor and privilege to be chosen by God as his partner in bringing this story to you.

"For the Love of Pete first came to my mind many years ago. At that time, I was still working and traveling, so I really didn't sit down to develop the story. At one point, I did make notes for the story line. Over the past three years, this story kept coming into my mind. Often, I would wake up from a deep sleep, and the first thing I would think of was a new aspect to add to the story. Finally, I realized this was God speaking to me and letting me know that this is what he wanted me to do.

"After I retired, I had more time to focus on this and set out to do the work that God assigned to me. When I say I am partnering with God, I mean just that. You see, I have no idea how this story came to me but by the grace of God. It is my hope that this story warms your heart and brings you into a closer relationship with your Lord.

"Finally, for those of you who, like myself, did not give your life to the Lord until you were later in your years, I hope this serves to encourage you to ask God to show you his plans for you. It may not be writing a book. It might instead be starting or joining a men's or women's group or seeking out a prayer partner. No matter what God's plan is for you, rest assured, he is always pleased when those around you see his light shining through your life. May God bless you in all that you do."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. Grant Gartrell's new book is a wholesome tale of devotion and connection in small-town America that offers important lessons of faith.

Gartrell shares in hopes of providing readers with a narrative that not only entertains but inspires.

