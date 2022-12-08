Submit Release
Sharon Kay Auer's newly released "No Chemo- Stage Four- Exit Right: The Sharon Auer Testimony" is an emotionally charged personal memoir

"No Chemo- Stage Four- Exit Right: The Sharon Auer Testimony" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Kay Auer takes readers into the challenges and victories that have followed the author throughout a life of determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No Chemo- Stage Four- Exit Right: The Sharon Auer Testimony": an encouraging message of hope for those facing a cancer diagnosis. "No Chemo- Stage Four- Exit Right: The Sharon Auer Testimony" is the creation of published author Sharon Kay Auer, a native of Washington who later moved to Alabama.

Auer shares, "In 2016, I was diagnosed with stage 4 chronic lymphocytic leukemia. I was taking care of my husband, John, who, two years earlier, was diagnosed with prostate cancer when I received the news. After forty-five radiation and chemotherapy sessions, he passed away. This was not the first time cancer has taken a loved one away. My mother, along with seven of my siblings, had passed away due to cancer, and each had undergone chemo and radiation therapy. Against the advice of my doctor, I chose a different route. This is my testimony, and I encourage you to see how faith, coupled with dieting and exercise, has blessed me to live a life with controlled chronic lymphocytic leukemia."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Kay Auer's new book is a heartfelt account of the author's personal experiences with love, faith, family, and the challenges of living with cancer.

Auer shares in hopes of bringing comfort and encouragement to those facing similar diagnoses.

Consumers can purchase "No Chemo- Stage Four- Exit Right: The Sharon Auer Testimony" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "No Chemo- Stage Four- Exit Right: The Sharon Auer Testimony," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

