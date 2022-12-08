Earl E. Carroll's newly released "For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell" is an engaging discussion of what can be known of God and creation

"For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell" from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl E. Carroll is a compelling look at how to live in line effectively and fully with God's plan and to find fresh understanding of scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell": a helpful reminder of the need for God in every day. "For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell" is the creation of published author Earl E. Carroll, a dedicated husband and Navy veteran who was the CEO and cofounder of the Life Covenant Christian Academy, a Christian school serving prekindergarten to eighth-grade students from the year 2002 until its closure in 2014.

Carroll shares, "Do you sometimes feel alone? Do you sometimes feel like God is trying to get through to you, but you just don't feel connected?

"The main question you must ask yourself is, Do you really have a relationship with God?

"In God's Word, He requires holiness, for He is holy. In For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell, author, and Evangelist Earl E. Caroll explains how most Christians can miss the mark trying to do all they know how to do. In his book, he will address the kingdom of God and the difference between the church and the gospel, keys to God's kingdom, and more.

"With his unique insight into godly knowledge, he will provide insight into some of the age-old questions like the following:

What really happened in the Garden of Eden?

Who is Jesus coming back for?

Are we really all God's children?

Is holiness really that important?

And more!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Earl E. Carroll's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their pursuit of true connection with God.

Carroll shares in hopes of offering readers a helpful message of encouragement as they seek to know God more fully.

Consumers can purchase "For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "For Them Who Have Ears to Hear: Holiness or Hell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing