David M. Root's newly released "Petri Dish" is a captivating science fiction adventure that will shock and delight the imagination

"Petri Dish" from Christian Faith Publishing author David M. Root is an exciting suspense novel that brings readers on an unexpected journey of shocking secrets that will change everyone involved.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Petri Dish": an action-packed thrill ride that will have readers racing to see just what awaits an unsuspecting family. "Petri Dish" is the creation of published author David M. Root, a dedicated husband, veteran, and award-winning chef.

Root shares, "John Thomas, a California native lives in the picturesque city of Palo Alto on the peninsula below San Francisco. Managing one of the information gathering departments for a leading tech company in Silicon Valley, he lives a comfortable life.

"That all changed the day his employee and friend disappears. John is drawn into a world of intrigue as he searches for his missing friend. The deepening mystery unravels as it pulls John and his family into the rabbit hole of conspiracy. Where it leads to unbelievable secrets that have been locked away for centuries."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David M. Root's new book will captivate the imagination as readers see an unexpected mystery play out.

Root's flagship novel is an enjoyable fiction with affable characters and dangerous foes that will not disappoint.

