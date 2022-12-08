IO-link Market Size Estimated to Surpass USD 5.3 Billion by 2026, With 18.51% CAGR | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), MES, SCADA and IoT sensors drive the growth of IO-link industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IO-link Market size is anticipated to surpass $5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.51% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Owing to high penetration of industry 4.0 across industries. IO-link is a point-to-point serial communication protocol that includes an IO-Link master and one or several IO-Link devices. This system is highly being used for increasing the level of efficiency of industrial automated processes. Thus high demand for automation drives the growth of IO-Link market. Moreover, its ability to offer support and sustainability for various Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocol plays a major role in the growth of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the IO-link Market highlights the following areas –

• IO-Link Master held the major IO-link market share in 2020, due to high penetration of industrial 4.0 across industries and rapid industrialization.

• Europe dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to early adoption of this technology and presence of major market players in this region.

• Rapid adoption of automation and field bus independency of IO-link are the major growth drivers of this market.

• IO-link Market outlook is consolidated with top market players including Siemens AG, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Balluff GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SICK AG, and others.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Component - This market is segmented into IO-Link Master and IO-Link Devices. IO-link master segment is further segmented intoPROFINET, EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, EtherCAT, Multiprotocol and Others, and IO-Link Devices segmented into Sensor Nodes, Modules, Actuators, RFID Read Heads and others. IO-link master held major IO-link market share around 35.99% in 2020, owing to rapid industrialization, increasing penetration of automation and industry 4.0 across sectors.

• By End-User Industry - IO-link Market is segmented into process industry, discrete industry and hybrid industry. Hybrid industry is sub-segmented into pharmaceutical, metal & mining, food & beverage, cement and glass and other industries. Pharmaceutical industry is the fastest growing segment in IO-link market and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.06% during forecast period 2021-2026, specifically due to the increasing investment in this sector.

• By Geography - Europe dominated the IO-Link Market in 2020 with a share close to 30.18%, followed by North America and APAC. Moreover, it is estimated that Europe will have a significant amount of market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to technological advancement, early adoption of this technology and government’s initiatives for the development of smart factories. Rising demand for IoT enabled connected devices, industrial automation are the key factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the IO-link Industry are -

1. Siemens AG

2. Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

3. Balluff GmbH

4. Rockwell Automation Inc.

5. SICK AG

