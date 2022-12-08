Submit Release
Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics Chair Morten Opstad – 08 December 2022

/EIN News/ -- At the close of business on 07 December 2022, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Extraordinary  General Meeting on 09 December 2022:

Total 376,502,648 shares or 33,69% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

  • Proxy to represent and vote for 113,732,435 shares or 10,18% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and close relations
  • Proxy with voting instructions for 262,770,213 shares or 23,51% of the share capital.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure,  yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


