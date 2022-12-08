IoT Insurance Market Size to Boost USD 3,123.3 Million by 2026 | CAGR 18.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Insurance Market size is anticipated to surpass $3,123.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. IoT-Connected insurance uses the data from internet-connected devices and telematics to improve the understanding of risks. It is a new approach that is based on use of sensors and digital technologies to monitor the state of an insured risk transforming rough data in usable and actionable information. Advances in IoT insurance can improve the productivity, overall profitability of the business and the risk profile of the portfolio. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the IoT Insurance Market highlights the following areas –

• IoT technology presents opportunities for insurers to reduce and mitigate losses, improve underwriting and enhance personalization of products and services.

• Automation in insurance can cut the cost of claims process by as much as 30%.

• North-America is expected to hold a significant share in the IoT Insurance market due to growing awareness and faster adoption of IoT technology.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The most important type of insurances are life insurance and health insurance which accounted for 44% share combined in 2020. Life insurance is something that pays out a sum of money either on the death of the insured person or after a set period. On the other hand health insurance covers the cost of hospitalization, visits to the doctor’s office and prescription medicines. The rising usage of digital technologies in this sector will drive market growth.

• By Application - IoT insurance is applicable to almost all industries like automobile, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, hospitality, retail, finance, transportation and smart homes and buildings. Automotive industry is one of the industries most benefited after introduction of IoT. IoT devices such as in-car sensors, smartphones, and smart appliances can send insurers data on product usage and driving habits among other behaviours.

• By Geography - North America held the largest market share at 35% in 2020 among regional markets due to increasing awareness and rapid implementation of IoT in various industries in countries in this region. In addition, rising use of smart devices which deliver real-time insights to allow insurance companies in this region develop advanced insurance solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the IoT Insurance Industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Oracle Corporation

4. Google Inc.

5. Microsoft Corporation

