UV LED Market Size to Touch $1.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 20.3% - IndustryARC

Rise in Environmental concerns is one of the major driving factors of UV LED Market in global level.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global UV LED Market size is anticipated to surpass $1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The UV LED Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of the environment friendly features for use in various applications. Rise in Environmental concerns is one of the major driving factors of UV LED Market in global level. Moreover, with the ongoing governmental regulations in global market for deploying energy-efficient lightings such as LED lightings, which tend to create a major impact in the rapid adoption of UV LEDs. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the UV LED Market highlights the following areas –

• The UV LED Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because of the rising environmental concerns for adopting eco-friendly lighting systems at various industries.

• The other factor responsible for the growth of UV LED Market are the various environmental friendly features it offers to the sterilization industry and different disinfection processes such as of water, air and different surfaces.

• In addition, increasing safety concerns over water-borne diseases have brought an increase in people's awareness of consuming treated water. The growing awareness of the benefits of treated water consumption has impacted the applications UV LED that tend to propel its market growth.

• The scope for a UV LED is becoming abundant in sterilization applications, as it is being proved to be one of the cheapest way to provide safe drinking water across the globe. This safety benefits are expected to enhance the demand of UV LEDs in global market further uplifting its market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Ultraviolet C (UV-C) has dominated the UV LED Market with a share of 46.5% in 2020. In general, UV-C LEDs have wavelength range of 275 nm (280-100 nm) and they are available in different power levels and styles. Offering different operations in various industries, UV-C is available in different light sources such as single, chip-on-board and strip module of different specifications.

• By End Use Industry - UV LEDs are widely used for different Healthcare and Sterilization applications and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4%. UV LED Curing uses light-emitting diodes which convert electrical current into light. When the electrical current flows through an LED, it gives off ultraviolet radiation. The ultraviolet light causes chemical reactions in the molecules within the liquid, forming chains of polymers until the liquid becomes a solid.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific accounts for being the highest market at 34.6% in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to leading economies such as China, India, Japan and Others. As Asia-Pacific region holds the largest population and is covered by largest ocean, the demand for freshwater has been high at different industrial as well as residential sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the UV LED Industry are -

1. Lumileds Holding BV

2. Nordson Corporation

3. Seoul Viosys Co.Ltd.

4. Honle UV America Inc.

5. LG Innotek Co. Ltd

