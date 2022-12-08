Transparent Display Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 7.9 Billion By 2026, at 44.9% CAGR Rise | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Transparent Display Market size is anticipated to surpass $7.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.9% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Growing demand for liquid crystal display based transparent displays for various verticals, increasing usage of transparent display for Head-Mounted Display (HMDs), and Head-Mounted Display products is analyzed to enhance the Transparent Display market share. In addition high growth for OLED based transparent display devices and high adoption of transparent display for digital signage products are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Transparent Display Market highlights the following areas –

• Transparent Display market in APAC region held a significant market share of 39.2% in 2020, due to the increase in demand for transparent displays in various end users, such as automotive, Electronics, healthcare.

• OLED segment has held significant share of 38% in 2020, rise in demand for OLED display technology due to advantages such as improved image quality, better contrast, higher brightness and much faster refresh rates with lower power consumption as compared to liquid crystal display technology is analyzed to drive the market growth.

• High adoption of transparent display for digital signage products is analysed to drive the market growth.

• Healthcare sector in Transparent Display Market is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 45.8% the forecast period. Increasing technological advancements in the healthcare industry is paving the way for the use of transparent displays in applications, such as surgery and patient check-up.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - OLED segment has held significant share of 38.2% in 2020, rise in demand for OLED display technology due to advantages such as improved image quality, better contrast, higher brightness and much faster refresh rates with lower power consumption as compared to liquid crystal display technology is analysed to drive the market growth. Transparent OLED maximizes the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places from stores to autonomous vehicles.

• By End User - Transparent displays are being deployed to assist surgeons during critical operations. In addition, the healthcare industry is exhibiting a substantial growth Y-o-Y, moreover several companies and research institutes are developing these displays for various applications. In 2021, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed a transparent display surgical navigation system that can reduce the risk of surgery.

• By Geography - Transparent Display market in APAC region held significant market share of 39.2% in 2020, due to the increase in demand for transparent displays in various end users, such as automotive, Electronics, healthcare and so on is driving the market growth. In addition, high demand for transparent display panels in South Korea, China, and Japan is a major contributor to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Transparent Display Industry are -

1. Apple Inc.

2. AU Optronics Corp.

3. Google Inc.

4. LG Electronics

5. Samsung Electronics

