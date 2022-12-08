LABSHIGH Disrupts the NFT Industry with the Launch of NFTMOA - the World's Leading NFT Integrated Search Platform

NFTMOA of LABSHIGH, a user-friendly online marketplace, officially launches the first-of-its-kind NFT integrated search platform and take extra steps to serve as real estate NFT investment service platform.

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the NFT world with the introduction of NFTMOA of LABSHIGH. Described as the "Amazon of the NFT industry," the platform is designed to allow users to see the scattered NFT marketplace in one place. In a related development, developers of the platform have announced plans to launch a real estate NFT investment service, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for NFT 2.0 and blockchain enthusiasts and lovers of digital assets.





"Our goal is to make 'all services and information related to NFT start with NFTMOA'. Users can create their own NFTs at NFTMOA to start communities and view important NFT-related information in real-time, and successfully launch a next-generation real estate NFT investment service platform globally to create awareness as NFTs start with LABSHIGH Co. LTD."

The NFT market has been described by experts as one of the catalysts of the global virtual asset market, especially as the entire industry remains bearish. Researchers have predicted that NFT transactions in 2027 to grow 35.0% annually compared to 2022 to achieve $13.6 billion. However, a Korean developer seems even more optimistic about the NFT market, with the creation of NFTMOA and other inherent groundbreaking solutions.

Led by Kim Sung-sik, an experienced professional with years of serving as chief technology officer (CTO) at large companies, the LABSHIGH team is bringing a whole new experience into NFT and digital asset investment with the creation of NFTMOA.

NFTMOA has its Mainnet to enable users to easily and conveniently use NFT-related services on the platform. The platform offers a wide range of selectable services from different sources on one platform, making it easy for potential clients to access. NFTMOA recently showed its best-selling NFT rankings on a weekly and monthly basis and constantly provide information on collections, recent trades, and trends in the market. Users can also enjoy special NFT services to fandom through collaboration with key creators of Multi-Channel Network (MCN).

The real estate NFT investment services-prominent division of Labshigh, will provide NFT issuance and purchase services in collaboration with the Korea Real Estate Development Company and related foundations. Labshigh is preparing a new domestic building implementation project with major real estate developers, and 100,000 NFT securities (NFT securities) worth $100 will be issued first, and 900,000 to be issued subsequently.

To learn more about NFTMOA and the plethora of innovative blockchain solutions offered, visit - https://www.nftmoa.io/.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086487991972

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NftmoaN

Media Contact

Brand: LABSHIGH Co. Ltd (NFTMOA)

Contact: Media team

Email: information@labshigh.io

Website: https://www.nftmoa.io/

SOURCE: LABSHIGH Co. Ltd (NFTMOA)